Google to bring Chrome in cars, updates Android Auto to share real-time battery information in EVs

January 16, 2024 04:10 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

Google at CES 2024 announced updates to Android Auto, that include new ways to share battery information along with making Chrome available on select models from Polestar and Volvo.

Updates in Android Auto and cars with Google built-in include sharing of real-time battery information with Google Maps. The feature will first be rolled out on Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightening models.

The integration will allow Google Maps to provide users estimated battery levels upon arrival at destinations, suggest charging stops along the way and estimate charging times based on the vehicle.

Additionally, users will be able to plan trips in their EVs on Google Maps- using Android or iOS directly to vehicles with Google built-in.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google is also expanding the number of apps available on Android Auto. The company said it will start rolling out support for the Chrome browser to select cars, with wider availability planned for later this year. The company has also made the Weather Channel app available for cars with Google built-in. Users can use the feature to check hourly forecasts follow-me, alerting and “Trip View” radar right from the dashboard, the company said in a release.

Earlier in December, Google rolled out updates to its mapping services in India, rolling out Lens and LIve View. The company is looking to expand the availability of its apps and services in vehicles with major automobile brands offering Google built-in. The company is also looking to expand the availability of digital car keys. The feature is currently available in select Volvo cars with more phones and car brands to be added in the future.