Facebook’s global ads chief quits after 10-year stint

Facebook Inc's global advertising head Carolyn Everson announced her departure from the company on Wednesday, after 10 and a half years of being the vice president of the social network's Global Business Group.

"I am extremely proud of what we set out to accomplish but way more proud of my team and the support we showed each other, especially in difficult times," Everson wrote in a Facebook post. "I always said no one will ever mention at my funeral the amount of revenue I oversaw. But hopefully one day someone will say my legacy at Facebook was in how I showed up for my team, for our clients and for our industry. I am very much looking forward to starting a new chapter," she added.

Everson played a key role in scaling up the social network's ad business, making it one of the largest advertising platforms. Advertising revenue accounted for more than 97% of Facebook's total revenue last year.

Everson is also said to have been an important spokesperson when over 1,000 advertisers came together last year to boycott the social network, citing its inability to curb hate speech.

Nicola Mendelsohn will replace Everson as the interim leader of the Global Business Group, Reuters had reported. Mendelsohn currently runs the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region of the division and has been in the company for over eight years.

David Fischer, Facebook's chief revenue officer who oversaw the company's advertising business and worldwide sales, also quit earlier this year, as Facebook geared up for major privacy changes caused by Apple's iOS 14.5 software update.

In a separate update, Facebook announced last week that Marne Levine would take up the role of chief business officer and will handle the company's advertising business and global partnerships.