Facebook’s new interface to reveal how much Apple, Google charge creators

Facebook and Apple have been at loggerheads since the rollout of Apple’s iOS 14.5 software update that allows users to disallow apps from tracking their activity.

Facebook Inc will soon roll out a new payout interface on its platform to show creators how much other companies including Apple and Google take from their earnings in the form of fees and taxes. This comes as tech giant Apple remains under regulatory scrutiny for its 30% commission on App Store listings.

The California-based social network added several new features on Tuesday to help content creators monetise on the platform, including creators’ access to Facebook’s independent news products for free until 2023.

“We're going to keep paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and our upcoming independent news products, free for creators until 2023. And when we do introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30% that Apple and others take,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook post.

Zuckerberg did not mention details on when the interface would be launched, but said more would “come soon”.

On Instagram, some creators can now tag products from the brands they work with and use the shops feature if they have their own product line. It will also soon test a native affiliate tool to allow creators to discover new products available on the checkout, share them with followers and earn commissions for the purchases they drive, Facebook said in a separate statement.

Creators on Instagram and Facebook will be eligible to earn an extra payout starting today, when they meet certain milestones like going live with another account.