Brave launches AI assistant on iPhone, iPad

April 04, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

Brave is bringing its AI assistant, capable of answering questions, summarising pages, and creating content, to iPhone and iPad users.

The iOS rollout of the assistant named Leo follows its launch on Android and desktop.

On top of the existing features available on Android, the iOS version of Leo will also get voice-to-text capability, a report from TechCrunch said.

In addition to summarising pages or videos, the AI assistant can answer questions about the content it reads, generate long-form reports, create transcripts, translate and rewrite pages, and write code.

Brave is a privacy-focused browser and hopes to retain users looking for AI-enabled features in their browsers.

Brave’s AI assistant includes access to Mixtral 8x7B, Anthropic’s Claude Instant, and Meta’s Llama 2 13B. While Mixtral 8x7B is set as the default LLM. However, users have the option to select another LLMs or upgrade to Leo Premium for higher rate limits for $14.99 per month.

Brave is not the only browser to launch its AI assistant. Other popular browsers including Opera have also launched their own AI assistants in a bid to keep users from shifting to popular chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

