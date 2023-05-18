ADVERTISEMENT

Google to bring generative AI to its ad service: report

May 18, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

Google has plans to bring generative AI in order to enhance its ad-related services as well as assist YouTube content creators

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google may automate advertising and customer services related to ad businesses with the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI), reported the CNBC outlet, citing internal documents.

ALSO READ
Google to pay $8 million to settle claims of deceptive ads

The outlet reported that there were plans to use the recently introduced PaLM 2 model in order to help advertisers create their own media assets while also recommending videos that YouTube content creators could make.

Google’s AI-powered initiative could cover over 100 of its products while AI chatbots could help strategise advertising approaches, said CNBC.

Google is yet to officially confirm or deny the statements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

At the Google I/O conference earlier in the month, the Big Tech giant unveiled a series of AI developments, including its new PaLM 2 model. Google’s Bard chatbot currently runs on the PaLM 2 model, according to the company.

Google’s other language model, Gemini, is still under training.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US