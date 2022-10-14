Redmi Pad: An ideal budget-friendly choice

The Redmi Pad’s fast processor, battery power, and good cameras make it one of the best options in its segment | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The tablet segment has noticed an upsurge in the competition post-covid-era. Previously we have seen two tablets, Realme Pad X, and Oppo Pad Air, marking their entry into the tablet market, and recently Redmi has entered this competition with the launch of its latest tablet, Redmi Pad. The new Redmi Pad comes with a 10.61-inch display, MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) processor, and 8,000mAh battery power. In this review, we’re going to see whether it can take the lead in the budget range tablets or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

In the box

A tall tablet, a 22.5W fast adapter, a Type-C cable, a SIM ejector pin, and documentation.

Design

The very first thing we noticed the moment we took out the tablet was the light body weight which instantly made it one of the advantages of the new Redmi Pad. The new tablet is available in three color variants Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green. Our review unit came with the Mint Green color variant which surely made the pad look very pretty. At the backside lies a rectangular frame protruding outwards consisting of an 8MP camera lens. When held vertically one can sport the power button at the top along with two speaker grilles whereas at the bottom lies a Type-C port dividing the other two speaker grilles. The left side is completely blank and on the right side lies the volume rockers, two active noise cancellation mics, and a SIM tray.

ADVERTISEMENT

Display

The new Redmi Pad comes with a display size of 10.61 inches which is more than what we saw in Oppo Pad Air. The Pad comes with a 10-bit cinematic display with 2K resolution and with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The bezels on the screen are adequate and one can find the front camera lens in the center when the tab is held horizontally. The screen can produce 1 billion colors of shades. The space offered is quite wide and we enjoyed viewing content on the screen as the colors reproduced are very vivid and punchy. The visibility of the pad is also quite good as it comes with 400 nits of screen brightness. The display is also equipped with TUV Rheinland and SGS in-built eye protection to ease the viewing experience which reduces the strain on the eyes when you are watching content on the screen. The new Redmi Pad in the budget range clearly surpasses the previously launched Oppo Pad Air.

Speakers

The new Redmi Pad is equipped with quad speakers and has Dolby Atmos sound support. The speakers fill the surrounding area with rich sound quality. The speakers are not that loud so for some videos with a low sound pitch you will have to turn to full volume.

OS

The new Redmi Pad comes with MIUI 13 coupled with Android 12. The OS offers some advanced features like a Split screen allowing you to carry out two tasks simultaneously. One can also use three applications at once using the multi-window feature present on the tab. There is also a 3rd party pen support to allow you to take notes on the pad.

Processor

Redmi Pad is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) processor which is comparatively faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. The new Redmi Pad comes with eight octa cores where two cores are clocked at 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 and six cores are clocked at 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55. The processor is very much capable of handling various tasks at once. Our review unit came with 6GB RAM and a 128GB ROM configuration. For gaming, the Pad is supported by Mail-G57 MC2. The gaming experience is also very good as we were able to play games quite comfortably without any lag. The 90Hz refresh rate also comes into play allowing smooth surfing on the screen when you are busy playing games.

Camera

The new Redmi Pad comes with an 8MP ultrawide front lens with a 10-degree field of view. The selfie camera comes with four frame ratios which you can select according to your preference. The images captured by the front camera lens are quite good as it can deliver quite good images with adequate details. The front camera lens is also integrated with FocusFrame technology which allows the frame to switch automatically when multiple people come within the range of the camera lens.

The selfies taken at night were also good, but we detected some noise effects as well. The front camera is very good for video calling as its autofocus feature helps to keep your face centrally aligned. At the rear side lies an 8MP wide lens. It delivers very good images and is very quick to focus on. We can say that the rear camera lens is good for capturing some decent images but do not expect very detailed and sharp images from it.

Battery

The new Redmi Pad comes with a battery power of 8,000mAh which is more than what we saw on the Oppo Pad Air. With average use, the tab easily lasts a day and a half quite comfortably. To charge the tab the company has placed a 22.5W adapter. The charging speed is moderate, and it took almost 1-1:30 hours to charge the tab from 0-100%.

Conclusion

Within the budget range of tablets, the new Redmi Pad is one of the best options out there. It clearly leaves behind the Oppo Pad Air in the competition in various segments. The fast processor, battery power, and good cameras make the new Redmi Pad an ideal choice for users.