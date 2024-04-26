Realme launches a new 5G budget segment smartphone in India

April 26, 2024 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

Realme on Friday launched a new budget segment phone C65 in India. The 5G phone features MediaTek processor and a 50MP camera for the affordable buyers.

The Realme C65 5G has a 6.7 inch HD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 625 nits.

Realme has used a 5,000mAh battery in C65 along with a 15W charger inside the box.

Realme C65 gets MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For photography, Realme C65 5G has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front lens for selfie.

Available in Feather Green, Glowing Black colours, Realme C65 comes in three storage variants: 4GB/64GB, priced at ₹10,499, 4GB/128GB, priced at ₹11,499 and 6GB/128GB, priced at ₹12,499.

It sells on Flipkart and Realme’s portal.

