Motorola launches a new budget segment phone

March 29, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

Motorola on Wednesday launched the Moto G13 budget segment smartphone in India. The Moto G13 runs on a MediaTek chipset featuring a 90Hz refresh rate display.

The Moto G13 has a 6.5 inch IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 576Hz of touch sampling rate.

The Moto G13 features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage with latest near stock Android 13. Motorola will also provide an upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security updates for G13 users.

The budget segment phone sports a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Moto G13 gets an 8MP front camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The G13 uses a 5,000mAh battery to power functions. It is IP52 rated for water splashes.

The Moto G13 sells in Matte Charcoal and Lavender Blue colours priced at ₹9,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/128GB model will retail at ₹9,999. It will be available on Flipkart and Motorola’s portal.