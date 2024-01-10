ADVERTISEMENT

CES 2024: Asus ROG Phone 8 series launched

January 10, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

The gaming centric devices incorporate next-generation innovative features making use of AI to enhance the overall experience.

The Hindu Bureau

Asus has launched its ROG Phone 8 series at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Asus has launched its ROG Phone 8 series at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The gaming centric devices incorporate next-generation innovative features to enhance the overall experience.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 series packs a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED LTPO display with support for 165Hz refresh rate and 2500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and pack up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 internal storage.

ALSO READ
CES 2024: AMD Unveils next generation processors, graphics card

Notable improvements from its predecessor include IP68 certification, a 15% reduction in thickness and weight, and slimmer bezels. The device houses a robust 5,500 mAh battery, complemented by a 65W charger for rapid charging. Support for Quick Charge 5.0, PD Charging, and 15W Qi wireless charging further enhances the device’s versatility.

The ROG Phone 8 series packs a triple rear camera configuration including a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer, a 32MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, pixel binning, and OIS, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

One standout feature is the AI Grabber, allowing users to extract text directly from games. Asus also employs Stable Diffusion technology to craft visually AI wallpapers, adding a touch of aesthetics to the gaming-focused phones.

The pricing for the Asus ROG Phone 8 series starts at $1,099.99 (approximately ₹91,500) with the top-end Pro varaint(24GB RAM + 1TB storage) being priced at $1,499.99 (approx ₹1,25,000).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US