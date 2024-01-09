January 09, 2024 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

Dell unveiled its updated Alienware series that includes a redesigned m16 R2, x16 R2 and the m18 R2. The company also showcased its gaming monitors with QD-OLED tech.

Alienware m16 R2

The redesigned m16 R2 is more compact, with a larger palm rest and touchpad. The laptop comes powered by Intel Core Ultra H Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series mobile graphics (up-to an RTX 4070). The laptop also gets updated speakers with a QHD+, 240Hz display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Alienware x16 R2

The updated x16 R2 laptop comes powered by Intel’s Core Ultra processors combined with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs. The laptop can devote up to 175W of dedicated graphics power with 12-phase voltage regulation stacked on top of the processor.

The laptop also gets a 240Hz display offered by default. Along with features including ultra-vivid picture with Dolby Vision, ComfortView Plus blue light filtering, and a 3ms response time to keep all in-game motion fluid. The laptop also gets LP-DDR5X memory up to 7467 MT/s with up to 8TB storage.

Alienware m18 R2

The updated Alienware x16 R2 comes with 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processor along with up-to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs.

Supporting the most performance and storage capacity (up to 10TB) the Alienware laptop is targeted at users who value performance without being confined to a traditional battle station.

QD-LED gaming monitors

Alienware also introduced 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3225QF) and Alienware 27 360Hz QDOLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725DF).

The monitors are capable of 360 Hz refresh rate at (2560x1440) resolution. The AW3225QF gets a 4K curved QD-LED panel with a 240Hz native refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. The display gets Dolby Vision® HDR and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and is capable of representing 10 times darker shades than a standard picture, the company shared in a release.

The AW2725DF comes with 360Hz native refresh rate and 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time. The display also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync technology.