ADVERTISEMENT

Blaupunkt to launch SBA100 soundbar

July 05, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST

German audio electronics brand Blaupunkt is preparing to launch its 100-watt SBA100 soundbar

The Hindu Bureau

Blaupunkt to launch SBA100 soundbar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

German audio electronics brand Blaupunkt will be launching its SBA100 soundbar with an all-metal design and 100 watts of power.

The aluminium soundbar has four 2.25-inch speakers and deep ports on the side for bass flow, as well as a built-in equaliser with sound modes for movies, news, and music.

The soundbar comes with HDMI ARC, OPTICAL, USB, and AUX ports as well as Bluetooth support.

ALSO READ
Blaupunkt SBWL-03 soundbar review: a good value addition for cheaper smart TVs

Listeners can use the full function remote in a variety of different-sized rooms to control the sound settings as per their preferences. The remote comes with Bass, EQ, tracks, modes and input.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Blaupunkt SBA100 retails at ₹4,999 on Amazon.

“The clarity right through the volume levels is amazing, and the balance between the bass and all the other frequencies has also been tuned and matches the volume levels,” said the company.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US