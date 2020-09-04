Facebook introduces new messaging, media features

04 September 2020 20:18 IST

With the new forwarding limit in place, people will be able to forward a particular message to five people or groups at a time. The social media giant also expanded the media backup options, to transfer photos and videos from its platform.

Facebook has introduced a forwarding limit on Messenger to curb the spread of misinformation and other harmful content via forwarded messages.

“We believe controlling the spread of misinformation is critical as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues and we head toward major elections in the US, New Zealand and other countries,” Facebook said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Facebook had introduced a forwarding limit on WhatsApp, and also piloted a feature to verify forwards, on the platform.

The social media giant also expanded the media backup options, to transfer photos and videos from its platform.

Facebook users can now transfer their photos and videos to Dropbox and Koofr, using the data portability tool, which can be accessed in Facebook settings under Facebook information tab.

Earlier this year, the social network had introduced a photo and video transfer tool with Google Photos.

To begin the transfer process, users have to select ‘Transfer a Copy of Your Photos and Video.’ Users will then be required to re-enter their Facebook password for verification.

Next, the transfer tool will display the transfer destination options such as Dropbox, Google Photos, and Koofr. Upon selecting and entering the password for the destination service, the media transfer process will start.

Facebook says the transfer process is encrypted, and users will be notified on Facebook and via email, once the transfer is complete.