Facebook Messenger gets new personalisation features on mobile

Facebook introduced new features in Messenger Rooms allowing users to personalise their experience on mobile.
The social media giant says the new features are designed to enhance the user experience in Messenger Rooms, making it easy to spend time with friends and family.
People using Messenger Rooms now have an option to customise their background with own photos and videos in addition to the augmented reality (AR) effects such as immersive 360-degree backgrounds and mood lighting filters.
Further, the new features simplify the way people create, join, and manage rooms while using Messenger on mobile.
Easily create, join, and manage rooms on mobile.
Facebook users will be able to create a room from the Chats tab with a default, suggested or custom activity. They will also be able to set a future start date and customise their audience selection.
Invitations to Rooms will be displayed at the top of the Chats tab making it easy to discover Rooms. In addition, users can view, join, and edit rooms that they have created.
People can share Rooms notifications with friends and family, so that they don’t miss out, and also invite more people to a scheduled room.
