WhatsApp pilots ‘forwards’ verification feature to tackle misinformation

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
WhatsApp on Monday said it is piloting a search on the web feature to help users verify forwarded messages with additional information from the internet.
The Facebook owned company’s new feature allows people to verify heavily forwarded messages by tapping a magnifying glass button in the chat, next to a message. It then uploads the message via the phone’s browser, and presents search results.
“Providing a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times may help people find news results or other sources of information about content they have received,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.
When a user forwards a message, WhatsApp labels it with a single arrow icon, and allows the user to share the message with five chats at one time. A message forwarded many times gets a double-tick to let users know it was shared several times.
WhatsApp has limited the number of times a message can be forwarded, allowing users to share them to one chat at a time.
The latest search feature will be piloted in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and US, and can be accessed by users in these countries on the latest versions of WhatsApp app for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath