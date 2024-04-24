Apple’s next launch event is scheduled for May 7

April 24, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

Apple has officially announced that its upcoming launch event will be held on May 7 at 7 AM PT.(7.30 PM IST). As part of a post on X, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote “Pencil us in for May 7!”.

According to a report published by Bloomberg, Apple suppliers have already started ramping up the manufacturing of new iPads, with a launch planned in early May. Apple will reportedly launch revamped versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

As per report, the new iPad Pro models will get sharper new OLED displays, M3 chip along with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. The new iPad Air is expected to feature a 12.9-inch screen option. Apple’s upcoming event could mark the end of an approximately 18-month hiatus since the previous launch of iPads.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.