ADVERTISEMENT

Apple’s next launch event is scheduled for May 7

April 24, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

Apple has officially announced that its upcoming ‘Let loose’ launch event will be held on May 7 at 7 AM PT.(7.30 PM IST). 

The Hindu Bureau

Apple’s next launch event is scheduled for May 7. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple has officially announced that its upcoming launch event will be held on May 7 at 7 AM PT.(7.30 PM IST). As part of a post on X, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote “Pencil us in for May 7!”.

According to a report published by Bloomberg, Apple suppliers have already started ramping up the manufacturing of new iPads, with a launch planned in early May. Apple will reportedly launch revamped versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. 

Apple App Store to get retro game emulators

As per reportthe new iPad Pro models will get sharper new OLED displays, M3 chip along with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. The new iPad Air is expected to feature a 12.9-inch screen option. Apple’s upcoming event could mark the end of an approximately 18-month hiatus since the previous launch of iPads. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US