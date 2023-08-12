ADVERTISEMENT

Apple’s latest patents could enhance its biometric capabilities: Report 

August 12, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

Apple published three patent applications that could enhance its Optic ID feature and allow devices to understand speech through lip movement  

The Hindu Bureau

The patents cover methods for biometric authentication to identify and authenticate a person. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The European Patent Office published two patent applications from Apple for its Optic ID that the company will be using for its upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset.

The patents cover methods and apparatus for biometric authentication in which two or more cameras are used to capture images or biometric features for analysis to identify and authenticate a person, a report from Patently Apple said.

The first patent describes a multi-camera biometric imaging system while the second one describes the automatic selection of biometrics based on the quality of images.

The third patent, first published by the U.S. patent office describes how devices, and Siri, could use motion sensors to detect a user’s mouth for “Keyword detection”. This could allow the tech company to allow devices to read lips to decipher speech.

Apple revealed the Vision Pro in June at its WWDC23 event. The mixed reality headset makes use of an iris-identifying Optic ID, allowing users to unlock the headset by it on. The headset also comes with eye tracking, which uses infrared cameras and LEDs in the mask.

