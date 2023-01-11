HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. judge rules Apple Watches infringed Masimo patent, says medical device maker

A U.S. judge ruled that Apple had infringed on one of Masimo Corp's pulse oximeter patents, claimed Masimo

January 11, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the Apple logo

File photo of the Apple logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A U.S. judge ruled that Apple had infringed on one of Masimo Corp's pulse oximeter patents by importing and selling certain Apple Watches with light-based pulse oximetry functionality and components, Masimo said on Tuesday.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) will now consider whether to implement an import ban on these Apple Watches, the medical device maker said.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.