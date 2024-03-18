AI chatbot Grok made open source after Elon Musk’s promise

Elon Musk’s AI company xAI has released the weights and architecture of its large language model Grok-1, per an official blog post on the xAI website on Sunday.
“Grok-1 is a 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model trained from scratch by xAI. This is the raw base model checkpoint from the Grok-1 pre-training phase, which concluded in October 2023. This means that the model is not fine-tuned for any specific application, such as dialogue,” noted xAI.
The company added that the base model had been trained on a “large amount of text data, not fine-tuned for any particular task” and shared a GitHub link so that others could use the model.
xAI also said that the model was trained in October 2023.
The Tesla billionaire has repeatedly criticised OpenAI, claiming that it does not transparently share its tech for the betterment of humanity. However, OpenAI pointed out that its basic chatbot is free and that millions are using its services and products worldwide.