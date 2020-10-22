Coronavirus | Active COVID-19 cases remain below 10% of total caseload

New Delhi

22 October 2020 15:20 IST

The daily positivity rate has also been maintained at less than 5% over the past three days.

Active cases of COVID-19 in India have remained below 10% of the total caseload for the last three days suggesting that only 1 in 10 cases are active coronavirus patients, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate has also been maintained at less than 5% over the past three days.

Also read: Coronavirus | 70% of COVID-19 fatalities in men, says Health Ministry

Advertising

Advertising

There are 7,15,812 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.29% of the total caseload, the data stated.

“Registering another milestone, the daily positivity rate has also been maintained to less than 5 per cent over the past three days indicating that the spread of infection is being effectively contained through focussed strategies and actions of the Centre and the states and UTs,” the Ministry said.

Also read: Coronavirus | Festive events only outside containment zones: Health Ministry

The daily positivity rate is reported to be 3.8%.

“The decrease in the daily positivity rate is simultaneously mapped by the falling active cases, which continue to be under 7.5 lakh as on date,” the Ministry said.

“India’s trend of steadily decreasing active cases of coronavirus infections continues and they have sustained below 10% of the total caseload for the last three days suggesting only 1 in 10 cases are active COVID-19 patients across the country,” the ministry said.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 210 updates | October 22, 2020

The total recovered cases are close to 69 lakhs and exceed active cases by 61,58,706.

A total of 79,415 patients have recovered and discharged in a span of 24 hours whereas 55,839 infections were reported during the period. The national recovery rate has progressed to 89.20%, the ministry said.

Eighty-one per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra has contributed more than 23,000 to the single day recovery.

A total of 55,839 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours, 78% of which are from 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra and Kerala are still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 8,000 cases each followed by Karnataka with more than 5,000 cases. A total of 702 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, nearly 82 per cent are concentrated in ten states and UTs.

More than 25% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (180 deaths).

The COVID-19 caseload mounted to 77,06, 946 with 55,839 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,16,616 with 702 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.