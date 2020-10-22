Coronavirus India lockdown Day 210 updates | AstraZeneca to continue vaccine trial after volunteer's death

India has seen a single-day rise of 55,839 infections and 702 fatalities, pushing the country's COVID-19 caseload to 77,06,946 and death toll to 1,16,616, according to Health Ministry data.

With this, India’s active COVID-19 caseload stands at 7,15,812, while 68,74,518 people have recovered from disease so far.

Here are the latest updates:

Kerala

At 8,369, Kerala cases highest among southern States

Kerala reported 8,369 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, testing 62,030 samples, and recorded a higher test positivity rate of 13.5%, compared to 12.2% the previous day.

Among active cases, 804 patients were critically ill and being treated in ICUs with 196 on ventilator support. The Health department added 26 deaths to the official list. Six of these deaths were reported from Thrissur, five each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, three each from Ernakulam and Kannur and two from Palakkad.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue

Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had died but added that the trial would continue.

Oxford confirmed the plan to keep testing, saying in a statement that after careful assessment “there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial.” Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported that the volunteer had been given a placebo and not the trial vaccine, citing unnamed sources.

AstraZeneca declined to comment immediately.