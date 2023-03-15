  • Sites should be equipped with water tankers with sprinklers for immediate action.
  • The municipality should work with the nearest fire department and have a plan of action in advance.
  • Waste-processing workers (plant operators, segregators, etc.) should have basic fire-safety and response training.
  • People around landfill sites should also be trained and equipped to safeguard themselves during fires.
  • The municipality should have routine round-the-clock video surveillance of the most flammable portion of the landfill.
  • Flammable material like chemical waste, match sticks, and lighters should not enter the site.
  • Machines at the site, like sieves and balers, should be cleaned and moved away from the flammable material.
  • On-site staff and security personnel should be housed away from the flammable portion.