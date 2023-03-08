No respite from Kochi’s decades-old garbage conundrum

March 08, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The city’s garbage conundrum remains unresolved going by the repeated failures in waste management witnessed over the past two-and-a-half decades.

Before the Kochi Corporation set up a solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram in 2008, two key attempts to manage the waste at landfill sites at Cheranalloor and Willingdon Island had failed miserably. The site at Brahmapuram was acquired in 1998 after public protests against dumping unsegregated waste at Cheranalloor prompted the authorities to look out for alternative sites.

Despite acquiring nearly 38 acres of marshy land close to the Kadambrayar and Chitrapuzha at Chellipadam village in the first phase, the civic body could not make much of progress because of bureaucratic delays. Though the Southern Naval Command permitted dumping of waste on its premises on Willingdon Island to overcome the crisis, the arrangement did not last long as frequent bird hits owing to the mounting garbage heaps forced the Navy to revoke its permission in 2006. The plant was set up in 2008 bypassing the protests by nearly 53 families residing nearby the site, who later faced several health issues following the stench emanating from the plant.

“The authorities should have realised by then that the focus should have been decentralised waste management systems instead of pursuing centralised plants. The situation at Brahmapuram turned worse after waste from other local bodies was also transported to the site,” said P.K. Raveendran, former State president of Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad.

The Kochi Corporation has been maintaining the yard without any authorisation from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board since April 30, 2010, after it was found that the facility provided for the disposal of solid waste was not scientifically functional owing to its faulty management.

Besides the mountain of plastic waste, the yard turned into a dumping ground for biodegradable waste generated in Aluva, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Thripunitura, Angamaly municipalities; and Cheranelloor, Vadavucode-Puthencruz and Kumbalanghi panchayats.

In its reports submitted before the National Green Tribunal, the State Pollution Control Board had stated that the waste management at the dump yard failed after the deposited waste in mixed form gradually turned into legacy waste. Fresh waste was brought to the unit and it was dumped along with the legacy waste. The windrow composting came to a standstill as the dilapidated sheds resulted in rainwater seepage.