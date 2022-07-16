Top news of the day: Gujarat Police say Teesta Setalvad worked at the behest of Ahmed Patel to destabilise then Narendra Modi government; 24 bills listed for introduction in monsoon session, and more

Social activist Teesta Setalvad is escorted to a court in Ahmedabad on July 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 16, 2022 19:18 IST

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Teesta Setalvad worked at the behest of Ahmed Patel to destabilise then Narendra Modi government: Gujarat Police

The police stated in the affidavit that Ms. Setalvad, R.B. Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt were part “of the larger conspiracy” to destabilise and dismissal of the elected government by fabricating evidence to implicate top functionaries of the state with regard to the communal riots.

24 bills listed for introduction in monsoon session of Parliament

The Centre has listed 24 bills, including the Cantonment Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, for introduction in the monsoon session of Parliament that is scheduled to commence from July 18.

U.P. court denies bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in 2021 case

An Uttar Pradesh court on Saturday rejected the bail petition of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged against him in 2021 for allegedly promoting enmity.

Godavari floods | Over 60,000 people shifted to relief camps from 600 villages in Andhra Pradesh

A team of APSDMA led by Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) G. Sai Prasad, who has been monitoring the flood situation from APSDMA headquarters at Kunchanapalli in Guntur district, said that 21 Mandals of Konaseema district, nine in East Godavari, five Mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju, four in West Godavari district, three in Eluru district and two in Kakinada district were affected by the floods.

ITBP jawan shoots three colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K

Constable Bhupendra Singh shot at his colleagues, leading to bullet injuries to a head constable and two constables, a senior ITBP officer said.

Hasty arrests, difficulty to get bail, long spells of jail time as undertrials show system needs an overhaul: CJI

The process itself has become the punishment, says Justice Ramana.

PM Modi warns against ‘revadi culture’ of giving freebies for votes, inaugurates Bundelkhand Expressway

The Prime Minister used revadi, a popular north Indian sweet often distributed during festivals, as a metaphor for freebies being promised by various parties to grab power and said the people, especially the youth should guard against this. In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government’s schemes for free education, healthcare and electricity were not “freebies” but efforts to lay the foundation for making India the number one country in the world.

Udaipur tailor murder | 3 accused sent to judicial custody till August 1

Riaz Akhtari, also known as Riyaz Attari, Ghouse Mohammad and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh were under NIA custody, and were produced in the court by a team of the anti-terror probe agency amid tight security.

Presidential poll | AAP throws its lot with Yashwant Sinha

The AAP is the only non-BJP, non-Congress outfit having governments in two States — Delhi and Punjab. It has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs including three from Delhi.

Congress shifts five of its 11 Goa MLAs to Chennai ahead of Presidential election

The five MLAs — Sankalp Amonkar, Yuri Alemao, Altone D’Costa, Rudolf Fernandes and Carlose Alvares Ferreira — were moved to Chennai on Friday evening soon after the proceedings of the Assembly session got over for the day.

Post-COVID, necessary for neighbours to work together: Bhutan FM on China-Bhutan Boundary talks

It is important to learn the lessons of the pandemic, says Bhutan’s Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji, explaining Bhutan’s new higher tariff tourism policy as well as the country’s moves to resolve its boundaries with China. In the first interview since the China-Bhutan breakthrough on a 3-step mechanism to discuss boundary issues last year, Mr. Dorji tells The Hindu that Bhutan will ensure India’s interests on the Doklam tri-junction will not be harmed.

India assures Sri Lanka continued support to democracy, stability and economic recovery

The assurance was given to Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena by India’s High Commissioner Gopal Baglay when he called on the Sri Lankan leader.

Israel strikes Gaza target in response to rocket fire

The Army said its fighter jets struck an underground complex containing raw materials used in the production of rockets.

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 21% to ₹9,579 crore

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender’s net profit increased to ₹9,195.99 crore from ₹7,729.64 crore in the year-ago period, but was down from ₹10,055.18 crore in the preceding March quarter.

Singapore Open 2022 | P.V. Sindhu storms into final, defeats Japan’s Kawakami in straight sets

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, who had claimed two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open this year, prevailed 21-15 21-7 in 32-minute semifinal clash.

World Championships | Murali Sreeshankar becomes first Indian male long jumper to qualify for finals

Sreeshankar, who had entered the championships as a dark horse for a medal at second spot in the season’s top list, had a best jump of exactly 8m, which he did in his second attempt, to finish second in qualification round Group B and seventh overall.

Eng vs Ind, 3rd ODI | India need to change batting approach in series decider

The team under Rohit Sharma did put up an ultra-aggressive batting show with a great degree of success during the recently concluded T20 International series but the manner in which it chased a below-par target of 247 in the second ODI has left a lot to be desired.