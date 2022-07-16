Industry

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 21% to ₹9,579 crore

Total expenditure increased to ₹26,192 crore from ₹21,634 crore, HDFC bank said in an exchange filing. File

Total expenditure increased to ₹26,192 crore from ₹21,634 crore, HDFC bank said in an exchange filing. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

HDFC Bank on July 16 reported a 20.91% jump in its June quarter net profit at ₹9,579.11 crore.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender’s net profit increased to ₹9,195.99 crore from ₹7,729.64 crore in the year-ago period, but was down from ₹10,055.18 crore in the preceding March quarter.

Its total income came in at ₹41,560 crore on a standalone basis, as compared to ₹36,771 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenditure increased to ₹26,192 crore from ₹21,634 crore, the bank said in an exchange filing.

Overall provisions for the reporting quarter reduced to ₹3,187.73 crore as against ₹4,830.84 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
company information
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2022 2:52:30 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/hdfc-bank-q1-net-profit-jumps-21-to-9579-crore/article65647079.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY