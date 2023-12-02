Top news of the day: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu brace for heavy rains under Cyclone Michaung’s influence; Gaza death toll crosses 15,000, 70% of them women and children, and more

December 02, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Cyclone Michaung | Tamil Nadu’s coastal belt, delta districts to receive heavy rains

Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts may experience heavy rains and strong surface winds on December 3 and 4 as the deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely grow into a cyclonic storm by December 3. Though the weather system may give Chennai and northern Tamil Nadu a miss, it is expected to dump heavy rains in coastal region as it travels further north on both December 3 and 4. The cyclone, which is likely to be named Michaung, is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off southern Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu by December 4 forenoon. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecast the cyclone is likely to cross the southern Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam.

Cyclone Michaung | NDRF, SDRF to deploy teams in Andhra Pradesh coastal districts

NDRF teams will be positioned in Krishna, Prakasam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, West and East Godavari, Srikakulam and other districts.

Isarel-Hamas war | Gaza death toll crosses 15,000, 70% of them women and children

Renewed fighting in Gaza stretched into the second day after the collapse of talks to extend a week-old truce with Hamas. Israel said it’s pulling back its Mossad negotiators out of Qatar, after a deadlock in the talks. Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry said the death toll has surpassed 15,200 and that 70% of those killed were women and children.

NIA conducts searches in four States, busts fake currency racket

The operation was part of the agency’s probe into a case registered on November 24 pertaining to a larger conspiracy hatched by suspected individuals for trafficking of fake Indian currency notes across the borders and for promoting its circulation in different parts of the country.

Delhi excise policy case | ED files charge sheet against Sanjay Singh

This is a supplementary charge sheet in this case as the agency had filed about five such complaints earlier.

ED searches premises of two ex-Punjab Ministers; seizes documents, mobile phones

“Incriminating” documents, mobile phones, and other electronic devices were seized by the ED after raids against two former Punjab Forest Ministers and Congress leaders Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Sangat Singh Giljian and others as part of an alleged forest scam-linked money laundering probe.

Supreme Court agrees to examine if a woman can be charged with rape

The apex court has asked the Punjab government to respond to the plea filed by a 61-year-old woman who has been implicated in the case filed by her daughter-in-law.

Mahua Moitra expulsion | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha Speaker on ethics panel proceedings

The Congress Lok Sabha leader demanded a relook and appropriate review of rules and processes on the functioning of parliamentary committees.

India re-elected to International Maritime Organisation Council with highest tally

India’s re-election falls under the Category of 10 states with “the largest interest in international seaborne trade”, alongside Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates.

COP28 | At U.N. Climate talks, oil companies pledge to combat methane; environmentalists call it ‘smokescreen’

Fifty oil companies representing nearly half of global production have pledged to reach near-zero methane emissions and end routine flaring in their operations by 2030, a move that environmental groups called a “smokescreen”.

BAN vs NZ first Test | Taijul Islam’s 10-wicket haul secures 150-run win over New Zealand

Taijul followed his 4-109 with 6-75 in the second innings to wrap up New Zealand’s innings for 181 in the first session of the final day, with the tourists chasing a target of 332 runs.

