London NRIs meeting fires up as Revanth says BRS would be buried deep in Parliament elections

January 20, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The meeting of the London-based Telangana NRI community to honour Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy turned into a political platform with Mr. Reddy making some caustic remarks against the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and its chief K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Mr. Reddy said Congress was ready to dig a 100-meter-deep grave to bury the BRS party by defeating it in the ensuing Parliament elections. He said the BRS leaders continue to be arrogant despite people rejecting them in the State Assembly elections-2023. “BRS will be nowhere in the Parliament elections and its flag will vanish soon,” he said.

Responding to BRS leaders’ comments on KCR that the ‘Tiger was ready and would come out soon’, he said the Congress too was waiting for him to come out and the net had been laid to capture him. The gathering roared as Mr. Reddy continued his attack on the BRS party.

The Chief Minister said the BRS was unable to digest the good work being done by the government within a few days of coming into power. “They continue to question us on the implementation of the six guarantees while conveniently forgetting that two schemes have already been launched,” he said. The focus is on good governance with coordination between all sections.

Stating that measures were being taken to ensure that Hyderabad competes with global cities, he said River Musi would be beautified on the lines of River Thames in London. It will transformed and beautified in the coming 36 months.

He also called upon the Telugu industrialists and businessmen to invest in Telangana where the government is people and investor-friendly. Mr. Reddy said he understood people’s problems better as he comes from a humble background and reached this destination starting as a normal party worker at the grassroot level.

