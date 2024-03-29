BRS leaders call Kadiyam Srihari a ‘blackmailer’, demand his resignation

March 29, 2024 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders from the former Warangal district have come down heavily on Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari and his daughter Kadiyam Kavya for their reported attempt to join the Congress party.

Demanding Mr. Srihari to immediately resign from the MLA post, they reminded him that he was elected as the MLA from BRS party. The leaders accused him of being a political opportunist lacking integrity.

Speaking at the party office in Hanamkonda on Friday, BRS district president and former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaska said that several committed party members, including former minister G. Vijaya Rama Rao, Dommati Sambaiah, R Parameshwar, sitting MP Pasunuri Dayakar, and former MLA Aroori Ramesh, had to leave the BRS due to Mr. Srihari’s arrogant attitude and blackmail politics. Mr. Bhaskar alleged that the Station Ghanpur MLA is known for lodging false complaints against fellow leaders and party workers with the party high command for his survival, which has caused strife within the party.

Mr. Bhaskar further alleged that despite being made an MLA, Deputy CM, and MLC, Mr. Srihari betrayed the party for his selfish motives and his daughter’s political career. He alleged the Station Ghanpur MLA of resorting to “blackmail politics” from the beginning of his political career.

Regarding Mr. Srihari’s decision to defect the party after his daughter was announced as the Warangal MP candidate from BRS, Mr. Bhaskar emphasised that this move is unacceptable.

Former MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy also castigated Kadiyam Srihari for his reported intention to join the ruling Congress party. Mr. Reddy accused Mr. Srihari of resorting to “mean politics” for personal gain, especially at the age of 75 years, after enjoying all the desired posts except CM post. He pointed out the contradiction between Mr. Srihari’s talk about values and leading by example, and his decision to leave the party while the party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is confined to bed. Mr. Reddy demanded him to resign from the MLA post before deserting the party.

MLC Baswarajau Saraiah, former MLAs Ch Dharma Reddy, N Narender, G Venkramana Reddy and others were present at the press meet

