GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Warangal MP Pasunuri joins Congress

He was unhappy with the treatment he received regarding ticket allocation despite securing victory in the constituency twice with a thumping majority

March 16, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament from Warangal Pasunuri Dayakar, who was denied the ticket for the Lok Sabha from Warangal constituency by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, has joined the Congress party in the presence of Minister Konda Surekha and other leaders at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday. Mr. Dayakar won the Warangal Lok Sabha seat twice.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Surekha has accused BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of preventing various party members from defecting to Congress prior to the Assembly elections. She applauded Mr. Dayakar’s decision to align with Congress, deeming it a positive move. The MP said that he had been in the Telangana movement for  23 years. He expressed discontent over the treatment he received regarding ticket allocation despite securing victory in the constituency twice with a thumping majority. Mr. Dayakar lamented over the lack of respect accorded to him, citing exclusion from BRS party meetings and local events in Warangal.

He criticised the BRS leadership for nominating Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari, for the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency, stating that she had no role in the Telangana movement.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.