S.P. Balasubramaniam, Shinzo Abe awarded Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi

25 January 2021 22:44 IST

Colonel B Santhosh Babu, Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar who was in Galwan and lost his life along with 19 others in the violent clash with China’s PLA in June last year has been posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

Late singer and music composer S.P. Balasubramaniam, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan have been conferred India’s second highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan.

In the annual national honours list, singer K.S Chithra, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Nripendra Misra, former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the 10 recipients of the Padma Bhushan.

The Padma Bhushan will be conferred posthumously to former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel and Shia cleric Kalbe Sadiq.

Colonel B Santhosh Babu, Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar who was in Galwan as part of Operation Snow Leopard and lost his life along with 19 others in the violent clash with China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) in June last year has been posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC), the country’s second highest war time gallantry award. Five other personnel deployed in Galwan have been awarded Vir Chakra — four of them posthumously. The Vir Chakra is the third highest war time gallantry award.

More than 900 police and central armed police force (CAPF) personnel received medals, including 207 gallantry medals, on the eve of Republic Day.

Assistant Sub Inspector Mohan Lal of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who was killed in the suicide attack in Pulwama on February 14, 2019 was awarded President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) posthumously.

None of the 21 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel who faced Chinese aggression and thwarted incursion in various sectors in Eastern Ladakh last year in April-May receive any medal this year. ITBP had recommended gallantry medals for the 21 personnel in August last year.

