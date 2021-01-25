CBI bags 30 police medals this year

The President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been awarded to six officials, while the Police Medals have been conferred on 24

The CBI has bagged 30 President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service awards this year.

The President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been awarded to six officials, while the Police Medals have been conferred on 24.

Joint Directors Sampat Meena and Vineet Vinayak, Additonal Superintendent of Police Saraladas Mishra, Deputy Superintendents of Police Vivek Dhir and Surender Kumar Rohilla, and Head Constable Basant Singh Bisht have got the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service.

Among those recognised for meritorious service are Deputy Inspector-General Abhay Singh, Superintendents of Police Manish Viresh Surti and Prasanna Kumar Panigrahi, Additional Superintendents of Police Prahlad Kishore Jha, Richhpal Singh and Letkholam Hangshing, Deputy Superintendents of Police Ismail Babalal Pendhari, Rama Raman Tripathi and Devraj Vakkada, and Inspector Rajender Singh Gosain.

Sub-Inspector Naresh Kumar, ASIs Srigopal Sharma and Samshar Singh Dalal, Head Constables K.K. Sasi, Shiv Dutt Sharma, A. Damodharan, Tapan Kumar Barua, Prasad Thankappan, Ramesh Chand and Naran Meramanbhai Bhochiya, constables Anand Rajaram Pandhare, Avinash Kumar and Prasad G, and Office Superintendent Ranjini Subramanian also received the award for meritorious service this year.