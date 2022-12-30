Hiraben Modi laid to rest in Gandhinagar, PM performs last rites

December 30, 2022 07:44 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - Ahmedabad

Hiraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was laid to rest in Gandhinagar on Friday. PM Modi reached Gujarat early this morning and performed the last rites. She was 100.

The last rites is underway at Muktidham crematorium in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar.

Family members of Hiraben thanked everyone for their prayers and requested people to continue with their scheduled work, saying it would be a befitting tribute to her. “We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba.”

PM Modi, who was scheduled to launch the developmental projects in West Bengal, including the meet of the National Ganga Council, will join the events via video conferencing.

A bulletin from the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise.

“Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 a.m. during the treatment at U.N. Mehta Heart Hospital”, the medical bulletin said.

Informing about her death, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

BJP leaders on Friday paid tributes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. Home Minister Amit Shah said “a mother is the first friend and teacher of a person’s life and the pain of losing a mother is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world.”

“The struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture the family are a role model for all. Her sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you (Modi). Om Shanti,” he said.

Expressing grief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said mother’s demise creates a void in life that is impossible to fill.

“I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one’s life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief,” Singh said in a tweet.

Paying tributes, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said it was the values which Hiraben imparted to her family through a difficult life full of struggles that has given the country a leader like Modi.

Her simple and compassionate image will always be with us, he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Prime Minsiter’s mother and said, “The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Mrs. Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family.”

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Bhupesh Baghel expressed their condolences over the demise of Prime Minister’s mother.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his deep sympathies to the Prime Minister and his family members.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also condoled the death of PM’s mother. Mr. Gehlot tweeted: “The news of the demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mother Mrs. Heeraben Ji is sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members in this difficult time. May God give them strength. I pray for the departed soul to rest in peace.”

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief at the passing away of Hiraben Modi. The Chief minister also directed minister Srikant Sahu to attend the funeral on his behalf.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep condolences over death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother saying no one can replace position of a mother.

(With inputs from PTI)

