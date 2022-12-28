PM Modi’s mother admitted to hospital, condition stable

December 28, 2022 03:15 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi (100) has been admitted to the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad following health issues.

The U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she has been hospitalized, said in a statement that her condition is stable.

The press release from the hospital said, “UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad hospital’s spokesperson hereby informs that the Honorable Prime Minister’s mother is admitted at U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad and her condition is stable.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister has left from New Delhi to reach Ahmedabad to see her at the hospital. Security around the hospital has been beefed up.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, and many others have reached the hospital in Ahmedabad.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have tweeted wishing a speedy recovery to the PM’s mother.