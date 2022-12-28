HamberMenu
PM Modi’s mother admitted to hospital, condition stable

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, and many others have reached the hospital in Ahmedabad

December 28, 2022 03:15 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Hiraben to seek her blessings on the occasion of his 69th birthday, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Hiraben to seek her blessings on the occasion of his 69th birthday, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi (100) has been admitted to the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad following health issues.

The U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she has been hospitalized, said in a statement that her condition is stable.

The press release from the hospital said, “UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad hospital’s spokesperson hereby informs that the Honorable Prime Minister’s mother is admitted at U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad and her condition is stable.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister has left from New Delhi to reach Ahmedabad to see her at the hospital. Security around the hospital has been beefed up.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, and many others have reached the hospital in Ahmedabad.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have tweeted wishing a speedy recovery to the PM’s mother.

