PM Modi’s mother Hiraben’s death | Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabusan Harichandan expresses profound grief; condolences pour in

December 30, 2022 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabusan Harichandan has expressed profound grief and sadness over the passing away of Hiraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the early hours on December 30.

The Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Mr. Modi and members of the bereaved family. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Mr. Modi’s mother.

The Chief Minister said that he shares the personal grief of Modiji and extended his heartfelt condolences on his bereavement.

The Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu took to his Twitter handle to share the Prime Minister’s grief. He tweeted: “Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. Condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of grief.”

The Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said Hiraben was a great soul who led a selfless life of 100 years. She gave birth to a son who has great leadership skills and is a patriot. She raised him with good values. “The sense of her loss is irrevocable and I pray to God to give Modiji strength in this difficult moment,” he said.

Hiraben Modi was cremated in Gandhinagar on December 30. PM Modi reached Gujarat early this morning and performed the last rites. She was 100. Her last rites were performed at Muktidham crematorium in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar.