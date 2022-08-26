BJP’s Sonali Phogat was drugged by accused before death: Goa Police

As per an autopsy report, Sonali Phogat’s body had multiple blunt force injuries

PTI PANAJI:
August 26, 2022 15:53 IST

Actor-turned-politician Sonali Phogat. File | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP leader Sonali Phogat was drugged at a party by her two associates who have been now named as accused in the case related to her ‘murder’, Goa Police said on August 26.

Both the accused were seen mixing “some obnoxious chemical substance” in the liquid which was fed to her at the party at a restaurant in Anjuna, said Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, the two accused who have been detained, had travelled to Goa along with Phogat on August 22.

The incident of drugging happened at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa as per the accused's confession, the IGP said.

Both would be arrested soon, he added.

Phogat was brought dead to a hospital on August 23.

As per an autopsy report, her body had "multiple blunt force injuries."

