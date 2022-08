BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa

She had unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly election from Adampur Assembly constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is now in the BJP.

BJP candidate from Adampur Assembly constituency, Sonali Phogat. during an election campaign in her constituency in Haryana on October 12, 2019. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

She had unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly election from Adampur Assembly constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is now in the BJP.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Haryana and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa, police said on Tuesday., August 23, 2022.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star, was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members.

On Monday night, she was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness, sources said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital.

“Prime facie, the cause of death is established as heart attack but further medical examination is on,” he said.

The post-mortem would be conducted at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim, the official said.

"She has passed away. I have been given information that she was in Goa," Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar said.

BJP Hisar district president Capt Bhupender said, "Sonali ji was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant and he said that she died of a heart attack".

Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly election from Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar against Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Mr.. Bishnoi, who was then in the Congress, recently joined the BJP.