PM Modi reaches Assam amid anti-CAA mood

March 08, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Friday evening amid rising sentiments against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

He is scheduled to go on a safari at the national park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the largest habitat of the one-horned rhino, and lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹18,000 crore on Saturday.

He will be the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi to visit the park.

Mr. Modi arrived by a special aircraft at Salnibari near Tezpur and took a chopper to Panbari in Golaghat district from where he undertook a 16 km roadshow to the Assam police guest house in Kaziranga’s Kohora area.

Anti-CAA protest

The Prime Minister’s visit was preceded by widespread anti-CAA protests by members of the All Assam Students’ Union and the United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), a 16-party bloc headed by the Congress.

The anti-CAA mood has been brewing across large swathes of Assam since Home Minister Amit Shah said the rules of the piece of legislation would be framed soon.

The CAA offers non-Muslims who fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan on or before December 31, 2014, a window to attain citizenship faster than the normal process.