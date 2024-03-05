Opposition parties in Assam seek meeting with PM Modi over CAA

March 05, 2024 02:14 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - Guwahati

Opposition parties in Assam have sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the State later this week to apprise him of the "volatile situation likely to arise" if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA is implemented.

A letter seeking an appointment with PM Modi was dispatched by state Congress chief Bhupen Borah, who is also the president of the United Opposition Forum of Assam (UOFA) which represents 16 opposition parties.

"There is a strong perception among the people of Assam irrespective of caste, creed and political affiliation that the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 will put in danger the culture, history, socio-economic condition, social fabric and identity of Assamese people," said the letter, a copy of which was shared with the press on Tuesday.

"Moreover, the said Act will go to nullify the historic Assam Accord of 1985, which is regarded as the lifeline of Assamese people," it added.

‘Volatile situation to arise’

The UOFA deems it urgent to apprise the PM about the "volatile situation likely to arise in Assam in the coming days", the letter said.

The opposition parties have sought an appointment with Modi at the earliest, proposing to meet him during his scheduled visit to the state on March 8-9.

The letter mentioned the protests against the CAA in 2019-20, before the outbreak of COVID-19, in the state, during which five persons were killed and several others injured.

Protests in Assam

The UOFA had last week announced that a State-wide bandh will be called the very next day the contentious Act comes into force, followed by 'gherao' of State secretariat Janata Bhawan.

It had also submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, saying they would undertake a "democratic mass movement" across the State if the CAA is not repealed.

Other organisations have also announced that they will begin protests demanding the repeal of the Act.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and 30 other groups have announced a series of programmes, including a 12-hour fast in all districts on March 9 during the scheduled visit of the PM.

Approach SC: Assam CM

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked those opposing the CAA to approach the Supreme Court for redressal of their grievance rather than taking up agitations.

When the rules for the CAA are notified, the Modi government will start granting Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who have entered the country till December 31, 2014.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the CAA rules would be notified and implemented before the Lok Sabha polls.