Odisha train accident | Mamata visits Balasore site, meets Railways Minister Vaishnav

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited the railway accident site near Balasore in Odisha and met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

The Chief Minister while emphasising that the priority remains rescue of passengers and restoration of normalcy said that many of the deceased and injured are from West Bengal

“We have sent 70 ambulances and a team of 40 doctors are working on the spot. People with minor injuries are returning to Howrah,” she said.

With the Railway Minister by her side, Ms. Baneejee said that Railways is facing a “coordination gap” and should be accorded a special treatment. Ms. Banerjee said that she has worked as Railway Minister for three years and was part of Railway family.

A West Bengal government press statement said that till 12 noon on Saturday about 70 ambulances with 34 doctors and 10 buses and 20 mini-trucks have reached Balasore.

“A special team consisting of 4 senior IAS officers, 4 Deputy Magistrate and 1 SDPO are camping at Balasore since yesterday to coordinate,” the press statement added.

The State government has also set up a 24x7 Control Room in Nabanna since yesterday with telephone numbers (033-22143526, 033-22145185) and IAS officers are present on roster duty round the clock to monitor and supervise the Control Room.

Meanwhile, the injured have started returning to West Bengal. A special train from Balasore arrived at Howrah with around 200 stranded passengers. The Railways have made arrangements for medical booths, ambulances and doctors at the station for the passengers.

