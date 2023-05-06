ADVERTISEMENT

Militant killed in Baramulla encounter: Police

May 06, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - Srinagar 

Kashmir has witnessed a spurt in anti-militancy operations ahead of the upcoming G20 meeting in Srinagar from May 22.

The Hindu Bureau

One militant killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation of the security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Saturday. | file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

One militant has been killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation of the security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, the J&K police said on Saturday. 

The police said one militant was killed in an encounter at Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla. 

“The police and security forces are on the job,” the police said. 

An operation was started in the night in the area.

The death toll of militants in the recent operations in Kashmir has risen to five. Earlier, four militants were killed in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts. 

