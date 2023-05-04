HamberMenu
Two LeT militants killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

The shootout followed after an input about the presence of militants in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area.

May 04, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - Srinagar

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Security personnels take positions during an encounter with militants in Baramulla district of J&K. File photo

Security personnels take positions during an encounter with militants in Baramulla district of J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two  Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)  militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, second such encounter in the past 24 hours.

Also read:: Drone dropped bullets, IED for Poonch strike: J&K Police

“Both have been identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh from Shopian district. Both joined militancy in the month of March 2023. Further Investigation going on,” Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there early Thursday morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, two militants were killed, the official said, adding that their identification and group affiliation was being ascertained.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the site of the encounter, he said.

This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Valley after a brief lull.

Two militants were killed when encounter took place after the security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Kupwara district on May 3, 2023.

These encounters took place at a time when Kashnir is set to host G20 meeting later this month. Security has been heightened across the Valley.

( With inputs from PTI)

