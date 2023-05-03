Two militants killed in Kupwara encounter: Police

May 03, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - Srinagar

Two militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on May 03.

The unidentified militants were killed in the ongoing anti-militancy operation near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara, a police spokesman said.

Security forces, including the Army and the police, were searching the area for more hiding militants.

Kupwara is a frontier district in north Kashmir close to the Line of Control. The encounter came at a time when security has been heightened in the Valley ahead of G20 meet in Srinagar from May 22.