Mehbooba Mufti says communal parties can be compared with Islamic State

Srinagar

14 November 2021 02:49 IST

They both kill people in the name of religion, she says disagreeing with Azad

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said all the communal parties that intend to divide Hindus and Muslims can be compared to organisations like the Islamic State (IS).

“Communal political parties are not less than the IS because they both have killed people in the name of religion and communalism,” the former Chief Minister said in Jammu.

The remarks come after Congress leader Azad termed such comparisons as “factually wrong and an exaggeration”, while commenting on former union minister Salman Khurshid’s comparison in his new book.

Ms. Mufti also said the BJP and the RSS have hijacked Hinduism and Hindutva.

“I think it’s not about Hindutva or Hinduism. The real Sanatan Dharam doesn’t teach communalism. It’s the RSS, the Jan Sangh and the BJP who are communalising the situation by making people fight all over the country.”

She said the real meaning of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” is the whole world is one family. “Hinduism and Hindutva teach us that and not what the BJP and the RSS profess.”