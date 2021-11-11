BJP protests comparison of Hindutva with IS in Salman Khurshid’s book

Opposition party ‘weaving a web like a spider’ against Hindus, it says

The BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress over its leader Salman Khurshid reportedly comparing Hindutva with the jihadist Islam of terrorist groups such as IS and Boko Haram in his latest book. Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, addressing a presser at the BJP headquarters here, went so far as to say the Opposition party was “weaving a web like a spider” against Hindus.

A Delhi-based lawyer has filed a complaint with the Delhi police seeking registration of an FIR against Mr. Khurshid in the matter.

According to lawyer Vivek Garg, Mr. Khurshid, in his book Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times, wrote: “Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like IS and Boko Haram of recent years.”

Alleging that the reported slurs against Hindutva were happening at the behest of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Bhatia questioned the Congress president’s silence on the issue and said: “If you remain silent, then it will be clear that your ideology is also against Hindus.”

Demanding Mr. Khurshid’s removal from the Congress, Mr. Bhatia said, “Earlier, the term ‘Hindu terrorism’ was invented when the Congress was in power.”

The book by the former Union Minister on the Ayodhya verdict was released on Wednesday.