ADVERTISEMENT

Mann Ki Baat special screening for inmates in Chandigarh jail

April 30, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Inmates can stay updated with latest welfare schemes, and projects meant for them and other initiatives taken by government

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recording of the 100th episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, in New Delhi on April 29. | Photo Credit: ANI

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30 addressed the nation on the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, special arrangements were made for the inmates of the Chandigarh Model Jail to screen the same although they had been a regular audience since 2022.

In January 2022, Deepak Purohit, after assuming charge as the Inspector General (Prisons), Chandigarh, took the initiative to let the inmates listen to the Mann Ki Baat programme.

According to an official statement, most of the inmates revealed that earlier they used to hear speeches of the Prime Minister of India on special occasions like Republic Day or Independence Day. But, it was good to listen to the vision of the Prime Minister for the country through Mann Ki Baat programme as they could stay updated with the latest welfare schemes, and projects meant for them and other initiatives being taken by the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prasar Bharti hosted a special screening of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat in the Union Territories of Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is the administrator of Chandigarh as well, said the programme had been completely successful in establishing a strong bond between the government and the people.

In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Governor Pratap Shukla said the programme was a social dialogue with the objective to create a social asset, which could result in a positive change in society.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US