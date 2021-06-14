Five Lok Janshakti Party MPs hit out at Chirag Paswan

New Delhi

They have written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker to recognise Pashupati Nath Paras as the leader of the Parliamentary Party instead of the party president.

Less than a year after the death of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ramvilas Paswan, his party is on the verge of a split. Five of its six MPs, according to sources, have come out against the party president Chirag Paswan.

The five Lok Sabha members include Mr. Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Nath Paras and cousin Prince Raj. The other three are Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser. The five have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, asking him to recognise Mr. Paras as the leader of the Parliamentary Party instead of Mr. Paswan.

The differences in the party rose ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, when many of the members, including Mr. Paras and Mr. Kaiser, questioned Mr. Paswan’s strategy of contesting alone outside the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance, pitching a direct battle against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Janata Dal (United). To make things worse, Mr. Paras had made a public statement praising Mr. Kumar, while his nephew was busy attacking him. The party had claimed that Mr. Paras was misquoted and he was forced to retract his statement.

The move of the five MPs comes just ahead of an expected Cabinet reshuffle at the Centre. Mr. Paras is hoping that he will be accommodated in the post that fell vacant on the death of his brother. Mr. Paswan too had pinned his hope on taking his father’s place in the Union Cabinet.

The JD (U) and Mr. Kumar’s antipathy to Mr. Paswan is publicly known and would not accept Mr. Paswan’s nomination. Recently, at a virtual meeting of the NDA allies, Mr. Paswan, had excused himself, citing ill-health. Though, sources said that the JD (U) had made it clear that they would not tolerate Mr. Paswan’s presence.

“Nitish Kumar is out to get Chirag Paswan and has orchestrated the whole thing. The JD (U) lost 30-40 seats because of the LJP alone and which is why they are out to take revenge,” a senior LJP functionary said.

Mr. Paras was not available for a comment despite repeated calls. Mr. Paswan is expected to release a statement later in the day. “As of today, Chirag Paswan is the president of LJP,” party secretary general Abdul Khaliq said.