Lone LJP MLA joins ruling JD(U) in Bihar

Lone LJP MLA Raj Kumar Singh formally joined the JD(U) recently in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other senior party leaders.

Mr. Singh earlier supported the ruling JD(U) during election for the post of Deputy Speaker in the State Assembly and was unofficially considered in the JD(U). A month ago, he had met Mr. Kumar and a State Minister close to the CM, which finally paved his way to JD(U).

Recently, lone LJP MLC Nutan Singh too had quit the party and joined the BJP. Ms. Singh’s husband Neeraj Kumar Singh ‘Babloo’ is a BJP MLA from Chhatapur in Supaul district of the State.

LJP MLA Raj Kumar Singh had won the last State Assembly election from Matihani constituency in Begusarai district. He joined the JD(U) on Tuesday in a low-key affair in the presence of Mr. Kumar, party MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and ministers Vijay Kumar Chowdhury and Ashok Chowdhary.

In the 2020 Assembly election, the LJP had fielded 143 candidates in 243 seats but could win only Matihani seat. However, the candidates are said to have damaged prospects of winning for more than two dozen JD(U) candidates in the poll.

Despite being a part of the NDA, LJP chief Chirag Paswan had fielded party candidates against alliance partner JD(U) nominees to mar their prospect of winning the poll as both the alliance parties were at loggerheads.

Recently, several LJP leaders had joined the JD(U) and several other local party leaders had switched their loyalty to the RJD, the main Opposition party.