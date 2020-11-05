Bihar

Chirag Paswan keeps up attack on Bihar CM in his campaign

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Hours before the campaign for the last and third phase of polling in Bihar ends on Thursday, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan lashed out at Janata Dal-United (JD-U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Mr. Paswan said Mr. Kumar would “stand with folded hands and head bowed before Tejashwi Yadav (Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly) after November 10 when the poll results will be out”.

The LJP chief also said that he was not in the race for the chief minister’s post in the State but asserted that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-LJP government would be formed in the State after November 10.

“The same Prime Minister, whom you [Nitish Kumar] were, earlier, never tired of arguing with or criticising but are happy to share stage with him today and bow before him, as he asks votes for you? This shows your greed for power and for the chief minister’s post…after November 10, when the Assembly results will be out, you will be bowing before Tejashwi Yadav or, if need be, will go to Ranchi to seek blessings of RJD chief Lalu Prasad (jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal president),” Mr. Chirag Paswan junior told a news agency on Thursday.

Also read: Comment | Shifting gears in Bihar

LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, father of Chirag Paswan, passed away recently after an illness.

“This lust for power is not going to leave him (Nitish Kumar) and what we may witness, after the results are out, is Nitish Kumar standing before Tejashwi Yadav, just like he is standing before PM Modi these days,” charged Mr. Chirag Paswan, who has fielded his party’s candidates against JD(U) nominees but supports BJP candidates.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan is garlanded by his party supporters during an election rally at Kadwa in Katihar district, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan is garlanded by his party supporters during an election rally at Kadwa in Katihar district, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

However, Mr. Modi and other BJP leaders have repeatedly said during the poll campaign in the State that the LJP was not part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, apparently to dispel confusion among NDA workers at ground level.

The LJP president has been attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for quite some time.

On October 28, when the first phase of polling took place in Bihar, Chirag Paswan had tweeted: “He (Nitish Kumar) has done preparations to leave the BJP and go with the RJD after elections.”

Also read: LJP will win more seats than JD(U) in Bihar polls: Chirag

On November 3, Mr. Paswan said that he “could give it in writing that Nitish Kumar will never be the Chief Minister of the State again”. Mr. Paswan has also said that his main focus would be “Bihar first, Bihari first”.

On Thursday, he again took on Mr. Kumar, alleging he was the “weakest Chief Minister”.

“You cannot do any work on your own…nor ensure development in the State…you only make excuses that this will be done by the Centre or that someone else will do…if everyone else will do the work then for what are you on the chair [of CM]?” he asked.

Related Topics
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Comments
Related Articles

Bihar Assembly election | Battle is between development and destruction, says Nadda

Bihar Assembly polls | This is my last election: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Assembly elections | Congress will win 45-50 seats, says Randeep Surjewala

Bihar Assembly election | PM Modi says people of Bihar prefer politics of good governance

Bihar Assembly election | Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at media and EVMs

Bihar assembly elections | 67% turnout in M.P. Assembly bypolls, says EC

Bihar Assembly election | Grand alliance works as one unit

Bihar Assembly election | 54% turnout for second phase of polls

Bihar Assembly elections | Onions thrown at Nitish Kumar during poll rally

PM Modi, CM Nitish looted Bihar, ignored poor migrants, says Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Assembly elections | I win polls because I work to resolve mothers and sisters’ issues, says Modi

Bihar Assembly elections | Mahagatbandhan will get more than 170 seats, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Assembly election | 89% of State’s constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal records: ADR

Bihar Assembly election | Cong. sets up a clickbait for young voters

Bihar Assembly Elections | Congress ignored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contributions, says Modi

Bihar Assembly Elections | Tejashwi confronts Modi on 2014 poll promise to reopen sugar mills in Champaran

Bihar Assembly Elections | Hate speeches, personal remarks by leaders not good for healthy democracy: Rajnath Singh

Bihar Assembly Elections | Modi mocks Tejashwi, Rahul as ‘double yuvraj’ at Bihar rallies

RJD, Congress created obstacles in Ram temple construction: Nadda

Second phase of Bihar Assembly elections on November 3
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2020 5:46:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/bihar-assembly/chirag-paswan-keeps-up-attack-on-bihar-cm-in-his-campaign/article33030691.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY