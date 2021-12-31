I-T dept. raids entities involved in perfume trade in U.P., other locations

Representational image.

New Delhi

31 December 2021 10:34 IST

The Samajwadi Party claimed through a post on its official Twitter handle that the premises of its MLC Pushpraj alias Pampi Jain in Kannauj have been raided.

The Income Tax department on Friday, December 31, 2021 raided multiple premises linked to perfume traders and some others in Uttar Pradesh as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

Also read: PM Modi says ‘perfume of corruption’ spread by SP before 2017

They said the searches are being conducted in Kanpur, Kannauj, the national capital region and few other places. The department is searching multiple locations of some entities linked to the perfume trade and related businesses, the sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

The exact identities of those raided were not confirmed by authorities.

Also read: Kanpur cash seizure brings demonetisation back into political discourse

The Samajwadi Party claimed through a post on its official Twitter handle that the premises of its MLC Pushpraj alias Pampi Jain in Kannauj have been raided.

It said party chief Akhilesh Yadav had just called a press conference in Kannauj and hence the "BJP government" launched the raids.

Also read: There was no scent of scam, say U.P. perfumer’s neighbours

Mr. Yadav had recently launched a perfume called 'Samajwadi ittra' prepared by Jain in the run-up to the assembly polls in the state that are expected to be held early next year.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), an investigation agency under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), had recently carried out large-scale raids in Kanpur and Kannauj and arrested perfume trader Peeyush Jain and seized over ₹197 crore cash apart from 26 kg gold and huge quantity of sandalwood oil. The I-T department functions under the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).