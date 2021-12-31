Akhilesh scared and shaken over raids, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Countering SP chief’s allegations, Sitharaman said he was scared of the searches

Amid a face-off between the BJP and Samajwadi Party over I-T raids in U.P., Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday stressed that raids, including on the premises of perfume trader Piyush Jain, by law enforcing agencies were done on “actionable intelligence”.

“When law enforcement agencies raid any place, they do so based on actionable intelligence... Did they come back empty handed from the search? If they would have returned empty handed, then they could have said that what happened was wrong...They went to the right house and the right house was searched... Do you get this kind of money in the wrong house,” Ms Sitharaman said.

As part of an ongoing investigation, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) raided properties related to Odochem Industries and its proprietor Piyush Jain, recovering cash of ₹197.49 crore and 23 kg of gold, among other things.

On allegations by former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav that the money belongs to BJP, the Union Minister said, “How does he know whose money? How is he so sure it is BJP money… Is he his partner? That is why he knows. I am saying it is not BJP money. The former U.P. CM is shaken.”

Dismissing the charge that these raids were politically motivated given that U.P. elections are around the corner, Ms Sitharaman said, “Should we wait for a muhurtam to catch the thief?”

She further added that the law enforcement agencies did not come empty handed, which shows that the intelligence they received was correct. Ms. Sitharaman added that instead of raising doubts over professionalism of the law enforcement agencies, Mr. Yadav should advise people to follow tax rules.

“Politicisation of such a thing? What should I understand from this.,.. that former CM of U.P., Akhilesh Yadav is scared? Is he shaken by this,” she said.