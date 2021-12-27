Other States

Perfume industrialist Piyush Jain arrested over tax evasion charges

Packets of seized currency notes after Income Tax officials' raid at the premises of businessman Piyush Jain, in Kanpur, Friday, December 24, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain, whose premises were raided by central agencies, has been arrested on charges of tax evasion, a senior official said.

The perfume industrialist is likely to be taken to Ahmedabad from Kanpur for further action, he said.

Surenrda Kumar, Joint Commissioner (Kanpur), Goods and Services Tax, told PTI on the night of December 26 that Piyush Jain has been arrested on charges of tax evasion.

Another official, pleading anonymity, said during a series of raids on the premises owned by Piyush Jain, cash worth over ₹257 crore as well as gold and silver was recovered.

The money was allegedly linked to the dispatch of goods via fake invoices and without e-way bills by a goods transporter, he added.


